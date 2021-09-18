#Paris #NotreDame

Paris, France: Notre Dame Cathedral has be stabilized and is now secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding.

It been has more than 2 years after a fire that burned through its roof, toppled its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down.

The government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced in a statement Saturday that the works to secure the structure, which began the day after the 15 April 2019 fire have been completed.

Carpenters, scaffolding experts, professional climbers, organ mechanics and others took part in the effort, which included special temporary structures to secure the towers, vaults and walls of the roofless structure, and a special canopy to protect it from the weather.

Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in the reconstruction effort, the statement said. It will include some 100 different tenders for various projects.

Work to restore the organ will begin in the all, with other works expected to begin in the Winter.

The agency is maintaining President Macron’s goal of allowing visitors back inside in Y 2024, the yr Paris hosts the Olympics.

The announcement was made on a weekend that France and countries across Europe celebrate Heritage Days, when historical landmarks, government buildings and other sites are opened to the public.

