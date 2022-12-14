You Are Having Too Much CEX

Is your Token having trouble breaking out of a range? Selling come from nowhere? Rally’s slapped in the face buy a wall of sellers?

Well you are probably over CEXed

What is a CEX

A centralized exchange is a platform where users can buy, sell, and trade digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies. These exchanges are centralized, meaning they are run by a single entity that controls the platform and its services. Centralized exchanges provide the user with an interface to buy, sell, or trade digital assets. This can be done through a web or mobile application, or through the exchange’s proprietary software. These exchanges are regulated by applicable laws and are typically compliant with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regulations.

The Pitfalls of CEX

Shorting, many CEX’s short the Tokens on deposit with them, naked short during rally’s.

A naked short is the illegal practice of selling a stock short without having first borrowed or arranged to borrow the security, it is rampant in the equities markets but even more obvious in the Crypto world. Selling short is a legitimate trading practice when the seller has borrowed the security, or has made arrangements to borrow the security, before the sale. When short selling without having arranged to borrow the security, it is known as naked short selling.

Defeating the Shorts is a challenge, at KXCO we have had plenty of practice and offer a service for dealing with them, but here is some free advice.

Keep the Tokens Mobile ( dance them around exchange to exchange to Metamask/Trustwallet) Keep your orders mobile (balance your trading between exchanges, shift focus often) Pay Attention (You can learn a lot tracking the location of the tokens)

But I Equally Hate DEX’s

No I hate Dex’s more.

Price is a function of supply and demand, Dex’s add the 3rd nipple of liquidity, the 3rd nipple has no place in the market, it is used as a price cap, limiting fluctuations or amplifying them making the supply demand skew in a way that is nonsensical. They usher in a brand new scam, slippage, WTF is slippage? I assume the guy at the DEX got my order went to pick up the tokens and dropped some on the way back?

OR, they just robbed me.

A well managed CEX life is the answer.