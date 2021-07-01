28.5 C
Yoga, Your Mental Health and Trading

By Coach Bee

It’s a new month ✨
Everything will be different from here.
The pandemic has changed us all. 🦠
Rethinking all of our plans. ✈️
Making changes to our everyday lives.
Prioritizing what’s really important and dear to our hearts. ❤️
It’s been hard to stay optimistic.😁
But neither am I saying be blindly optimistic. 😔
We take each day as it comes. 💪🏾
Breathe in, breathe out. 🌬
When a flower doesn’t bloom. 🌸🌷
You fix the environment in which it grows in,
not the flower.
Never change your passion and desires. ⚜️
Courage over discomfort. ☄️
Repetitions make things easier.
I’m anxious AF. Yes I am. So what?
I’ll get through it.
And I will be 10x stronger when’s it’s all over.

Yoga will help you refocus and release providing you with clarity, the most important mental state for trading and living.

Focus. ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️
Make every rep count.

Do these few exercises instead of walking on the treadmill your next cardio session. 🔥

Take 1 day at a time. But the most of everyday no matter how I’m feeling. Because I don’t wanna look back at my life with any regrets. 🙈

Get it done. 💯
Stop making excuses!


Coach Beehttps://bernsthehotnerd.com
Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation. Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul. Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage. Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

