Yoga, Your Mental Health and Trading

It’s a new month ✨

Everything will be different from here.

The pandemic has changed us all. 🦠

Rethinking all of our plans. ✈️

Making changes to our everyday lives.

Prioritizing what’s really important and dear to our hearts. ❤️

It’s been hard to stay optimistic.😁

But neither am I saying be blindly optimistic. 😔

We take each day as it comes. 💪🏾

Breathe in, breathe out. 🌬

When a flower doesn’t bloom. 🌸🌷

You fix the environment in which it grows in,

not the flower.

Never change your passion and desires. ⚜️

Courage over discomfort. ☄️

Repetitions make things easier.

I’m anxious AF. Yes I am. So what?

I’ll get through it.

And I will be 10x stronger when’s it’s all over.

Yoga will help you refocus and release providing you with clarity, the most important mental state for trading and living.

Focus. ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️

Make every rep count.



Do these few exercises instead of walking on the treadmill your next cardio session. 🔥



Take 1 day at a time. But the most of everyday no matter how I’m feeling. Because I don’t wanna look back at my life with any regrets. 🙈



Get it done. 💯

Stop making excuses!



