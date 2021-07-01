Yoga, Your Mental Health and Trading

It’s a new month ✨
Everything will be different from here.
The pandemic has changed us all. 🦠
Rethinking all of our plans. ✈️
Making changes to our everyday lives.
Prioritizing what’s really important and dear to our hearts. ❤️
It’s been hard to stay optimistic.😁
But neither am I saying be blindly optimistic. 😔
We take each day as it comes. 💪🏾
Breathe in, breathe out. 🌬
When a flower doesn’t bloom. 🌸🌷
You fix the environment in which it grows in,
not the flower.
Never change your passion and desires. ⚜️
Courage over discomfort. ☄️
Repetitions make things easier.
I’m anxious AF. Yes I am. So what?
I’ll get through it.
And I will be 10x stronger when’s it’s all over.
Yoga will help you refocus and release providing you with clarity, the most important mental state for trading and living.
Focus. ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️
Make every rep count.
Do these few exercises instead of walking on the treadmill your next cardio session. 🔥
Take 1 day at a time. But the most of everyday no matter how I’m feeling. Because I don’t wanna look back at my life with any regrets. 🙈
Get it done. 💯
Stop making excuses!
