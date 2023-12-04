Sunday, December 3, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AI Xiao-I (NASDAQ: AIXI) an AI Buy
AIChinaFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMust ReadOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on Investments

Xiao-I (NASDAQ: AIXI) an AI Buy

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Mr. Hui Yuan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) (“Xiao-I” or the “Company”), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence (“AI”) enterprise in China, recently took the stage at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week (“ADFW”) alongside distinguished speakers to share a practical application of Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model (“LLM”). The event, held in Abu Dhabi from November 27th to 30th, brought together industry leaders to provide an in-depth exploration of the cutting-edge advancements in large language models.

ADFW, known as the most influential finance, investment, and economic event in the MENA region, focused on the theme of “Investing in The Transition Era” during its recent edition. This event brought together global financial industry leaders to delve into the opportunities and challenges presented by the economic, technological, and sustainability shifts impacting the global economic landscape. The event provided a unique platform to explore these dynamic changes and their potential impact on the financial world.

Mr. Yuan highlighted the abundance of models in today’s landscape and emphasized three crucial factors determining a model’s success: controllable, customizable, and deliverable. “Controllable” involves overseeing various aspects like ideology, adherence to laws, arithmetic algorithms, cultural values, and ethics. “Customizable” focuses on tailoring models to meet specific customer needs, covering adjustments in model features, content, components, and scenarios. On the other hand, “deliverable” stresses the importance of affordability, considering low computing power, feasibility in deployment, and acceptable training costs. This is especially crucial for small and medium enterprises.

As a leading player in leveraging cognitive intelligence to empower diverse industries, Xiao-I has accumulated over two decades of implementation experiences and established a comprehensive portfolio. Hua Zang LLM, serving as a practical big data solution, offers a controllable, customizable, and deliverable large language model. Its robust intelligent dialog capability, powered by cutting-edge natural language processing algorithms, enhances Xiao-I’s ability to engage in more natural and fluent conversations. In targeted application scenarios, Xiao-I facilitates Hua Zang LLM’s entry into vertical fields such as finance, government, healthcare, construction, culture, and tourism. This versatility is achieved through a flexible customizable mechanism and cost-effective arithmetic operations. The distinct attributes of Hua Zang LLM’s big model, encapsulated as “controllable, customizable, and deliverable,” seamlessly align with evolving algorithmic trends, effectively meeting the diverse needs of various industries and scenarios.

At the event, Xiao-I demonstrated the practical application of Hua Zang LLM in its innovative product: the intelligent baby crib which monitors infants’ vital signs, showcasing advanced algorithms. This innovative product addresses some of the challenges faced by new parents, aiming to foster a comprehensive approach to infant safety. This integration of AI is an example of the inception of a new era in proactive maternal and infant safety and health management.

Mr. Yuan emphasized the significance of large language models as a pivotal technology. Foreseeing a surge in enterprises adopting these models, he envisions the development of a myriad of applications across various scenarios in the near future. Furthermore, he stressed that attention must be directed towards refining communication and interaction between humans and AI. This strategic focus ensures mastery of core manipulation technologies amid ongoing algorithmic advancements, ultimately enabling machines to better enhance our daily lives more effectively.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Stock Exchange of Thailand Outlook SET 100

China Ramp Up Support for Economy $BABA $JD $PDD $NIO

The first Sunday of Advent

1 Place Vendôme: A Storied Address of Elegance and Prestige

Tesla’s Pioneering AI Make $TSLA a Buy

Elon Musk and the Defense of Free Speech

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Xiao-I (NASDAQ: AIXI) an AI Buy
Stock Exchange of Thailand Outlook SET 100
China Ramp Up Support for Economy $BABA $JD $PDD $NIO

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.