Wednesday, September 8, 2021
World Markets Pause to Refresh

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #markets

$USD $BTCUSD

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan fell 0.68%, having stretched its gains in the past 8 sessions running.

Australia slipped 0.24%, Hong Kong shed 0.45% and Chinese blue chips dropped 0.41%, also weighed down by recent soft data in the world’s 2nd-biggest economy.

Bucking the regional trend, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.89% to a 5-month high, helped by revised gross domestic product growth figures beating expectations.

Bitcoin paused for breath after plunging 17% Monday to a low of around $43,000 before recovering. It was last at 45,170, down 3.67%.

Have a prospeerous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
