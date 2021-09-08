Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 8 September, as follows:

Azure Power Global Ltd. (NYSE:AZRE): HSBC Securities upgraded it to Buy from Hold and has a 27.50 price target. The shares have a 42.25 consensus target.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and an 89 price target. Shares have a consensus price target of 124.50.

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) The analysts says that that earnings growth has been the Key to this stock’s meteoric rise. Shares the consensus price target is 39.33.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT): Stifel raised its price target on the stock to 60 from 55 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The stock has a 51.20 consensus price objective.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR): Northcoast Research has a Buy rating and lifted its 46 target price to 49. Shares traded above 46 Tuesday, well above the consensus target of 38.89.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!