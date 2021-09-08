21 C
New York
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$AZRE $OSTK $SCSC $DTC $KR

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 8 September, as follows:

Azure Power Global Ltd. (NYSE:AZRE): HSBC Securities upgraded it to Buy from Hold and has a 27.50 price target. The shares have a 42.25 consensus target.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and an 89 price target. Shares have a consensus price target of 124.50.

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) The analysts says that that earnings growth has been the Key to this stock’s meteoric rise. Shares the consensus price target is 39.33.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT): Stifel raised its price target on the stock to 60 from 55 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The stock has a 51.20 consensus price objective.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR): Northcoast Research has a Buy rating and lifted its 46 target price to 49. Shares traded above 46 Tuesday, well above the consensus target of 38.89.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleWorld Markets Pause to Refresh
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com