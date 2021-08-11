22.8 C
New York
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
spot_img
HomePaul Ebeling
Paul EbelingStocks

World Markets Outlook is Overall Positive

By Paul Ebeling
38374638 - emerging market and international global businesses art

#bullish #Asia #EU #stocks

Asian shares slipped Wednesday as fears about the spread of the coronavirus dampened a positive lead from a record close on Wall Street.

European stocks were expected to fare better, with Euro Stoxx futures flat and Britain’s FTSE futures trading 0.1% higher in early trade.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan lost 0.4%, with SKorea falling 0.6% and Taiwan shedding 0.9%.

What’s clearly separating Asian shares from Wall Street is the difference in vaccination. Low vaccination rates in Asia are proving to be fatal to deal with the Delta variant,” says the Chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Delta variant of the new coronavirus is spreading in many Asian countries, raising fears about local restrictions on travel and other activity hurting the economic recovery.

Chinese blue-chips were down 0.3% but Australia gained 0.2%, helped by the announcement of a record share buyback by country’s largest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, with its annual results.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleProtect Yourself Against What Is Coming
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com