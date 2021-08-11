Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$COMP $SCOR $KELYA $LEA #SOHU

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 11 August, as follows:

Compass Inc. (NASDAQ:COMP): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and lifted the target price to 23 from 22. That compares with the 22.14 consensus target.

ComScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR): Needham reiterated a Buy rating but dropped the target price to 4.50 from 6.00. The consensus target is at 4.91.

Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA): Northcoast upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a 29 price target. The posted consensus target is at 30.67.

Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA): Benchmark reiterated a Buy rating and lowered the price target to 198 from 227. The consensus target is at 209.81.

Sohu.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:SOHU): Jefferies raised the stock to Buy from Hold and has a 28 price target. The consensus target is at 21.90.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!