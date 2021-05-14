Who is ‘The Shadow’ President for ‘Weak’ Mr. Biden?

#Biden #Shadow #President

“Susan Rice has been appointed as domestic policy adviser. That is a joke, she does not know anything about domestic policy”–Ric Grenell, the acting director of National Intelligence in The Trump Administration,

He blasted Susan Rice and says she is acting as a “shadow president.”

“So, she’s a foreign policy expert that’s been placed in the domestic policy role. And that is just a clear signal that all of our international issues, our foreign policies, are going to be treated like domestic policy.

“This is a problem for the Democratic Party. The foreign policy mess that they are creating is a mess because they are placating the far-left domestically. It’s part of that cancel culture.

“They’re beating up on Israel because it pleases the far-left. They are trying to reach out to Iran and pretend like the Iranian regime should be respected because it pleases the far progressive left. This is the upsidedown world of the Biden administration. President (Joe) Biden is too weak to stop the progressive left from taking over the domestic and foreign policy. (Vice President) Kamala (Harris) does not understand what’s going on…

“And Susan Rice is really happy that Biden is so weak. We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention.”

Ms. Rice is the former national security adviser for Mr. Hussein Obama. Once she had emerged as a serious contender for consideration for Mr. Biden’s running mate in Y 2020, but her baggage was too heavy.

Mr. Rice has faced criticism over her role in the failed Benghazi response that left 4 Americans, including the US Ambassador, dead.

She was also implicated in the unmasking of Americans in intelligence reports during the Presidential transition. Some of those Americans turned out to be Donald Trump associates.

Note: Mr. Grenell was interviewed for CPAC Now by Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, and by Mercedes Schlapp, his wife and former White House director of strategic communications for the Trump administration;

The White House did not immediately respond.

Mr. Grenell predicted Ms. Rice would assume the role as “shadow president.”

“We got a vice president who needs to spend most of her time in the Senate because it’s a 50-50 type. So Susan Rice is extremely excited that vice president Harris is preoccupied in the Senate and the shadow presidency of Susan Rice is front and center,” Mr. Grenell said just after Mr. Biden was sworn in.

