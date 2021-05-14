Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

China stocks rose Friday to end the wk higher, as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asia’s markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4% at 5,110.59, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.8% to finish at 3,490.38.

Japanese stocks marked their biggest weekly loss in 9 months despite a slight climb in the day on positive corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 2.32% higher at 28,084.47 Friday, while the broader TOPIX rose 1.86% at 1,883.42.

On the week, the Nikkei fell 4.3% to its biggest loss since the wk ended 31 July 2020.

Australian shares finished higher Friday, led by gains in banks and energy stocks, tracking an overnight Wall Street rebound.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5% higher at 7,014.2. On the wk, it ended 0.9% lower. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% lower to 12,367.86.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:59am EDT 165.09 +2.97 +1.83% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:19am EDT 333.97 +0.64 +0.19% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:19am EDT 1,760.06 -7.31 -0.41% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,084.47 +636.46 +2.32% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:35am EDT 28,017.93 +299.26 +1.08% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:59am EDT 7,239.40 +30.40 +0.42% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 3,153.32 +31.21 +1.00% .SETI SET Composite Index 3:35am EDT 1,544.53 -3.60 -0.23% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 11 May 2021 5,938.35 -37.44 -0.63% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,269.36 +32.96 +0.53% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:19am EDT 3,490.38 +60.84 +1.77% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:35am EDT 48,673.85 -16.95 -0.03% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 12 May 2021 1,582.52 +4.88 +0.31% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 12 May 2021 428.53 +3.78 +0.89%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!