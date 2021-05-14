15.6 C
Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

China stocks rose Friday to end the wk higher, as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asia’s markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4% at 5,110.59, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.8% to finish at 3,490.38.

Japanese stocks marked their biggest weekly loss in 9 months despite a slight climb in the day on positive corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 2.32% higher at 28,084.47 Friday, while the broader TOPIX rose 1.86% at 1,883.42.

On the week, the Nikkei fell 4.3% to its biggest loss since the wk ended 31 July 2020.

Australian shares finished higher Friday, led by gains in banks and energy stocks, tracking an overnight Wall Street rebound.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5% higher at 7,014.2. On the wk, it ended 0.9% lower. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% lower to 12,367.86.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:59am EDT165.09+2.97+1.83%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:19am EDT333.97+0.64+0.19%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:19am EDT1,760.06-7.31-0.41%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,084.47+636.46+2.32%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:35am EDT28,017.93+299.26+1.08%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:59am EDT7,239.40+30.40+0.42%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT3,153.32+31.21+1.00%
.SETISET Composite Index3:35am EDT1,544.53-3.60-0.23%
.JKSEJakarta Composite11 May 20215,938.35-37.44-0.63%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,269.36+32.96+0.53%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:19am EDT3,490.38+60.84+1.77%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:35am EDT48,673.85-16.95-0.03%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI12 May 20211,582.52+4.88+0.31%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index12 May 2021428.53+3.78+0.89%

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

