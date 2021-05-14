Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
China stocks rose Friday to end the wk higher, as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asia’s markets.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4% at 5,110.59, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.8% to finish at 3,490.38.
Japanese stocks marked their biggest weekly loss in 9 months despite a slight climb in the day on positive corporate earnings.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended 2.32% higher at 28,084.47 Friday, while the broader TOPIX rose 1.86% at 1,883.42.
On the week, the Nikkei fell 4.3% to its biggest loss since the wk ended 31 July 2020.
Australian shares finished higher Friday, led by gains in banks and energy stocks, tracking an overnight Wall Street rebound.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5% higher at 7,014.2. On the wk, it ended 0.9% lower. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% lower to 12,367.86.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 14 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:59am EDT
|165.09
|+2.97
|+1.83%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:19am EDT
|333.97
|+0.64
|+0.19%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:19am EDT
|1,760.06
|-7.31
|-0.41%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,084.47
|+636.46
|+2.32%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:35am EDT
|28,017.93
|+299.26
|+1.08%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:59am EDT
|7,239.40
|+30.40
|+0.42%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|3,153.32
|+31.21
|+1.00%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|3:35am EDT
|1,544.53
|-3.60
|-0.23%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|11 May 2021
|5,938.35
|-37.44
|-0.63%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,269.36
|+32.96
|+0.53%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:19am EDT
|3,490.38
|+60.84
|+1.77%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:35am EDT
|48,673.85
|-16.95
|-0.03%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|12 May 2021
|1,582.52
|+4.88
|+0.31%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|12 May 2021
|428.53
|+3.78
|+0.89%
