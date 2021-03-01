What’s up with Dogecoin

The biggest news on Dogecoin is that Ebang International [NASDAQ: EBON] will be using its already established Bitcoin mining business to build its credentials in the Litecoin and Dogecoin mining sector. It is worth noting, however, that a fixed schedule for the same hasn’t been presented yet, with no immediate timeline set for launch.

Chairman and CEO of the company, Dong Hu, welcomed the development and commented, “The development of the Business will further promote our related cryptocurrency-focused businesses and increase our revenue. We believe this move will accelerate the Company’s transformation from solely a hardware manufacturer to a diversified and vertically integrated blockchain company with comprehensive involvements in the blockchain industry value chain.”

“We have made tremendous efforts to build up our R&D team and accelerate product iteration and innovation. In the future, we will focus on developing more mainstream cryptocurrency mining machines, and we are considering designing more mining chips compatible with multiple cryptocurrencies. We believe it will help increase our revenue from the cryptocurrency mining business and optimize our product offering structure along the blockchain industry value chain.” he added.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency invented by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system that is instant, fun, and free from traditional banking fees. Dogecoin features the face of the Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” meme as its logo and namesake.