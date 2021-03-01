Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 1 March, as follows:

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) was started at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 115 price target. The consensus target is 103.

CON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 280 price target at Truist Securities. The consensus target is at 217.83.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to 61 from 37 at Goldman Sachs. The stock traded near 36 Friday. The 52-wk trading range is 27.68 – 41.20. Analysts have a consensus price target of 48.07.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO): a shift away from airlines and hotels is bringing money back to recreational vehicles. Shares most recently closed at 68.94 and have a consensus price target at 76.82.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 240 price target at BTIG Research. The posted consensus target is at 216.20.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!