What’s Hot in the AI Market $MSFT $AMZN $META $NVDA

The ongoing revolution in artificial intelligence (AI) is witnessing significant developments in key stocks, with Amazon.com (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), and Nvidia (NVDA) among the notable performers.
The AI momentum has propelled Microsoft, Meta, and others to delve into innovative AI technologies. Microsoft recently revealed two custom-designed chips and integrated systems, the Microsoft Azure Maia AI Accelerator, optimized for AI tasks and generative AI, and the Microsoft Azure Cobalt CPU, an Arm-based processor tailored for general-purpose computer workloads on the Microsoft Cloud. These chips represent a crucial step for Microsoft to provide top-to-bottom infrastructure systems tailored for optimization with internal and customer workloads.
The company aims to roll out these chips to its data centers early next year, powering services like Microsoft Co-pilot and Azure OpenAI Service. Microsoft is further embedding AI into everyday workflows with offerings like Copilot, positioning itself as an AI companion for users, providing intelligent and personalized answers to enhance productivity and creativity.
Following a positive earnings report on October 24, Microsoft’s stock (MSFT) has been on an upward trajectory, earning $2.99 a share on sales of $56.5 billion in the September-ended quarter, surpassing analyst estimates and marking a 13% YoY sales increase. With forecasts of 15% growth for this year and the next, MSFT stock has maintained its position in the buy range, closing at 378.61 on Monday, continuing its ascent.
As Microsoft leads in the AI domain and trades in the buy range, Meta and Nvidia are also making notable moves. Apple and Google stocks are showing chart patterns that could offer new entry points, aligning with the ongoing AI boom and early Santa Claus rally that are driving market indexes.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft’s strong B+ Accumulation/Distribution Rating sets it apart, making it a standout among the Magnificent Seven stocks. As the AI revolution unfolds, these leading companies are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the evolving landscape.
Shayne Heffernan