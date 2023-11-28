Nvidia $NVDA is a buy

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently disclosed its impressive third-quarter results, showcasing remarkable growth driven primarily by its Data Center division.
Despite its reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia outperformed key competitors such as TSMC, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). However, the news of a delay in launching its powerful new AI chip for China, which aligns with the latest U.S. chip export curbs, led to a decline in Nvidia’s shares. According to Reuters, the launch is now scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.
Comparing third-quarter results among competitors, TSMC reported substantial revenues of $17.28 billion with profits of $6.69 billion, despite experiencing its largest profit drop in almost five years. Intel reported a minor loss of $8 million with revenues amounting to $14.16 billion. This year marked a recovery for Intel, which had faced challenges in the PC market downturn.
In contrast, Nvidia reported staggering results for the quarter ending on October 29th, with revenue surging 206% YoY to $18.12 billion and profits reaching $9.24 billion. The Data Center division played a pivotal role, reporting a remarkable revenue growth of 279% to $14.51 billion. Nvidia’s dominance in the GPU market is evident, with the company controlling 87% of the market, according to Jon Peddie Research.
While Nvidia initially gained popularity among PC gamers, the rise of AI has transformed its trajectory. The company’s success in the GPU market remains unmatched, despite increasing competition. Nvidia’s ability to adapt and develop more powerful chips positions it for sustained growth, especially as industries demand enhanced computing capabilities.
The delayed launch of Nvidia’s GH200 GPU underscores the challenges posed by U.S. chip export restrictions. Even a leader like Nvidia is not immune to the impact of regulatory constraints, highlighting the complexities and uncertainties in the current geopolitical landscape.
Shayne Heffernan