What are NFT games and how do they work?

The nonfungible token is a certificate of authenticity, declaring the uniqueness or rarity of a digital or real item. This means such an item can not be swapped identical to another.

The digital certificate lives on the blockchain and contains vital information about the NFT collectible.

The rarity and use cases of NFT collectibles have fascinated artists, collectors, and traders into space.

Among the use cases of NFT are NFT games. NFT games are becoming more popular especially with upcoming NFT projects.

This is due to its potential to generate money for players and NFT developers.

If you are new to the NFT space you must be wondering what NFT games are and how they work. Don’t worry, before the end of this article you’ll be enlightened.

What are NFT games?

This is an avenue for holders of an NFT to use their tokens to earn while playing. Through play-to-earn model and in-game NFTs.

NFT games popularly known as Game-fi started with the crypto kitties craze in 2017. After crypto kitties, game-fi didn’t explode until 2021.

Some popular NFT games include;

Axie Infinity

Sorare

Cryptokitties

Sandbox

Age of rust

Sprinterland

Ever since the new development in the NFT space, holders no longer have to rely on winning, finding, or breeding rare collectibles to earn.

Player/holders now get to experiment with different game-fi to earn through crypto arts or assets in the game.

The NFT games combined the finance world with the game world, providing players an opportunity to earn while still having fun playing.

These NFT games serve as an alternative means for players in poor countries to make money.

In the Philippines, a lot of people were reported to have made $200-$500 monthly, playing NFT games.

Difference between play-to-earn and in-game model

The Play-to-earn model gives players the avenue to earn more tokens the longer they play and occasionally earn NFTs which are based on chances.

On the other hand, the in-game model allows you to earn NFTs that represent

collectible items rather than a fungible ERC-20 token that P2e of

Offers.

Now, these two models are being combined to make the game much more interesting. Players get to earn both tokens and NFTs with NFT games still retaining the element of chance to heighten the experience.

How NFT games work

NFT games are made possible with the smart contract technology which makes up the rules for NFT usage.

This smart contract is used to technically implement NFTs into the game and it contains pieces of code stored on a blockchain e.g. Ethereum, Wax, binance smart chains.

Holders of an NFT, game tokens can use their token(s) to play in the game. These tokens could be unique characters or digital items you find while playing the game.

When you earn such rare items. You can swap or sell them to other players.

How do NFT games make money

You’re probably wondering how NFT game developers earn.

First, you need to note that earning in the game is important to the crafting process of the game. The more people play, earn and trade the game NFT is what determines the value of the NFT in the secondary market.

Nobody wants to buy a worthless NFT. In other words, to make the NFT in a game valuable the developer has to build hype around the game to get people playing, earning, and trading It.

This way they can earn more from charges like purchasing or withdrawing fees on tokens or NFTs that players make.

Is it possible to lose money playing NFT games?

Yes, it is possible to lose money in NFT games through;

Market forces

Scams

Carelessness or

Rules of the game

To avoid this or reduce losses ensure you make proper research on the utility of the game’s NFT and how well people are interacting with the game.

Concluding note

The NFT game is a revolutionary addition to the NFT space and gaming space.

This is because holders no longer have to rely on winning or breeding NFTs to earn nor will game lovers have to play for the sake of playing.

Players/holders of NFT games can now earn while still having fun, so if you’re new to the space this is a great way for you to earn.