Wednesday, November 1, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Economy WeWork in “Selective Default” as It Misses Debt Holder Conditions
EconomyHeadline NewsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocks

WeWork in “Selective Default” as It Misses Debt Holder Conditions

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

WeWork, the embattled flexible workspace provider, finds itself in a precarious financial position, labeled as being in “selective default” by ratings agency S&P. This development arises from WeWork’s failure to meet conditions set by its debt holders, casting a shadow over the company’s financial stability.

S&P’s pronouncement came after WeWork disclosed its latest interactions with creditors in a securities filing. The company stated that bondholders had granted it a 30-day grace period on October 2 for interest payments. However, WeWork mentioned that this forbearance agreement was set to terminate within seven days, according to the filing.

In this context, WeWork made the decision to withhold $6.4 million in interest payments. The company asserted that it possessed sufficient liquidity to meet this obligation, and it had a 30-day grace period before non-payment would be classified as an “event of default,” as indicated in the filing.

S&P, on the other hand, characterized WeWork’s status as one of “selective default.” The agency justified this stance by noting that WeWork was distressed, failed to fulfill its contractual obligation to make timely interest payments, and did not adequately compensate all lenders for temporarily waiving their rights. S&P also stated that it would reevaluate the situation at the conclusion of the seven-day period.

WeWork’s financial troubles had been brewing for some time. In August, the company had raised concerns by acknowledging that “substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.” The first half of the year had seen WeWork facing significant losses, with weakening macroeconomic conditions dampening demand for its shared office spaces, as reported to regulators.

WeWork, previously associated with controversial founder Adam Neumann, has received substantial funding from SoftBank. The company had been a prominent player in the sharing economy, significantly impacting the commercial real estate landscape of major cities worldwide.

In the wake of these financial challenges, WeWork’s shares took a substantial hit, plummeting by nearly 50 percent and closing at $1.22 on Wednesday, reflecting the company’s tenuous financial position and the hurdles it faces in regaining stability.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Bitcoin’s Rally Fueled by Prospects of Spot ETF

Historically Strong: November’s Winning Streak in the Stock Market, According to Knightsbridge

Knightsbridge Readies for the Post-Bitcoin ETF Derivatives and Synthetics Era

China’s Potential to Revolutionize Bitcoin with Relaxed Laws

Big Moves at LVMH

From Skepticism to Obsession: My Journey with Prada’s Made-to-Measure Shirts

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

WeWork in “Selective Default” as It Misses Debt Holder Conditions
Bitcoin’s Rally Fueled by Prospects of Spot ETF
Historically Strong: November’s Winning Streak in the Stock Market, According to Knightsbridge

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.