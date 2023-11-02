TOP-CLASS INTERNATIONAL FIELD ASSEMBLED FOR $6 MILLION LONGINES BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC

175 Horses Entered for 40th Running of Breeders’ Cup World Championships Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA, Calif. (Oct. 30, 2023) — A top-class international field of 13 contenders was entered Oct. 30 for the 40th running of the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) to be run Nov. 4 as the Breeders’ Cup World Championships return to Santa Anita Park for a record 11th time.

The 1 1/4-mile Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic is topped by morning-line favorite Arabian Knight (3-1), campaigned by Zedan Racing Stables Inc. and trainer Bob Baffert, with Blue Rose Farm’s Arcangelo (7-2) the second choice on the morning line. Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings Co. Ltd.’s Dubai World Cup (G1) winner Ushba Tesoro (JPN) (4-1) opposes in his United States debut in the richest of 14 Championship races worth more than $31 million in purses and awards to be run over two days Nov. 3-4.

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be televised live by NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV. Five Championship races will be run on “Future Stars Friday,” all for 2-year-olds, while the Saturday card features nine Championship races anchored by the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Aidan O’Brien’s contingent of horses trains during morning workouts at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on October 31, 2023 as horses prepare for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup

A total of 175 horses were entered including five defending Champions: Caravel, Cody’s Wish, Elite Power, Goodnight Olive, and Twilight Gleaming. There are 48 international contenders from five countries who traveled to the United States to prove their mettle in the global showcase.

Arabian Knight, a 3-year-old winner of three of four career starts and most recently victorious over older horses in the FanDuel Racing Pacific Classic (G1), will be ridden by Flavien Prat from post 12.

“It’s a long run to the turn. I would have liked to have been in the middle; you always like to be in the middle in Breeders’ Cup races. Whatever. We’re there,” said Baffert, adding he was surprised about the favorite’s role. “It’s a good field. We got it. You know, I don’t worry about anything that is not in my control. I have won races out of horrible post positions I didn’t like and I have lost from some good ones. At least I didn’t get the rail!”

Trained by Jena Antonucci, Arcangelo has won his past four starts that includes victories in the Belmont Stakes (G1) and Travers (G1). Javier Castellano has the mount from post 1.

Co-third choice on the morning line at 4-1 is Ushba Tesoro, runaway winner of the Dubai World Cup in March at the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic distance of 1 1/4 miles. Freshened for six months after that victory by trainer Noboru Takagi, Ushba Tesoro easily won his comeback race Sept. 27 in Japan under Yuga Kawada, who has the mount Saturday from post position 8.

Also at 4-1 on the morning line is C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable LLC’s White Abarrio. Trained by Richard Dutrow Jr., White Abarrio enters off a 6 1/4-length victory in the Whitney Stakes (G1) under Irad Ortiz Jr., who retains the mount Saturday from post 3.

Horses trained by Aidan O’Brien on the track during morning workouts at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on October 31, 2023 as horses prepare for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Jon Durr/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup

Completing the field are Bright Future (post 11, 10-1), Clapton (post 7, 20-1), Derma Sotogake (JPN) (post 5, 20-1), Dreamlike (post 10, 30-1), Missed the Cut (post 4, 30-1), Proxy (post 13, 12-1), Saudi Crown (post 6, 12-1), Senor Buscador (post 9, 30-1), and Zandon (post 2, 12-1).

Idiomatic Carries Win Streak into Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Juddmonte’s Idiomatic (5-2), daylight winner of the Personal Ensign Stakes (G1) and Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1) in her past two starts, is the morning line favorite for the $2 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) to be run at 1 1/8 miles with a field of 11. Trained by Brad Cox, Idiomatic has won her past four starts and will start from post 4 with Florent Geroux aboard.

Co-second choices at 4-1 are Adare Manor and Clairiere.

Michael Lund Petersen’s Adare Manor has won her past five starts for trainer Bob Baffert, a streak topped by a 5 1/4-length victory in the Oct. 1 Zenyatta Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita. Juan Hernandez has the mount from post 5.

Stonestreet Stables’ Clairiere, who was beaten a head in a three-horse photo in last year’s Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Keeneland, has two Grade 1 victories this year for trainer Steve Asmussen. Joel Rosario has the mount from post 9.

European Standouts Take On Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf

European standouts Mostahdaf (IRE) and Auguste Rodin (IRE), who have combined for five Group 1 victories this year, top the morning line of a 13-horse field for the $4 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) to be run at 1 1/2 miles.

Shadwell Estate Company Ltd.’s Mostahdaf (5-2), winner of the Juddmonte International Stakes (G1) and Prince of Wales’s Stakes (G1) in his past two starts, is trained by John and Thady Gosden. Jim Crowley has the mount Saturday and will exit post 9.

Owned by Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Mrs. John Magnier and Westerberg and trained by Aidan O’Brien, Auguste Rodin (3-1) won the Irish Champion Stakes (G1) in his most recent start. Leaving from post 5, Auguste Rodin will be ridden by Ryan Moore.

Songline Favored in FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile

Sunday Racing Co. Ltd.’s Songline (JPN) is the 5-2 morning line favorite for the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile presented by PDJF (G1). A three-time Grade 1 winner and earner of more than $6.2 million, Songline will depart post 10 under Keita Tosaki in the field of 14.

Godolphin runners Master of The Seas (IRE) (7-2) and Mawj (IRE) (4-1) are the second and third morning line propositions.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Master of The Seas exits a tough nose beat in the Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) at Keeneland in his most recent start. Prior to that he won the Woodbine Mile (G1) under William Buick, who has the mount Saturday from post 14.

Saeed bin Suroor trains Mawj, who returned from a five-month layoff to win Keeneland’s Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) on Oct. 14 going 1 1/8 miles. Oisin Murphy has the mount Saturday from post 6.

Inspiral, Dettori Chase Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Cheveley Park Stud’s five-time Group 1 winner Inspiral (GB) is the 5-2 morning line favorite for the $2 million Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) to be run at 1 1/4 miles. Trained by the Gosdens, Inspiral will be ridden by Frankie Dettori from post 6 in a field of 12.

Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Westerberg’s Warm Heart (IRE), fresh off two Group 1 victories at a mile and a half in Europe, is the 3-1 second choice. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Warm Heart will be ridden by Ryan Moore from post 2.

Third choice at 4-1 is Peter Brant’s In Italian (GB), who set the pace before finishing second in this race last year at Keeneland. Trained by Chad Brown, In Italian will be ridden by Joel Rosario from post 1.

Returning Champions Stand Out in Divisions

Juddmonte’s Elite Power, one of four defending champions to return to the World Championships, is the 9-5 morning line favorite for the 6-furlong Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1). A winner of eight of his past nine starts for trainer Bill Mott, Elite Power will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. from post 8 in a field of nine.

Only two horses have won the Sprint in back-to-back years: Roy H in 2017 and 2018 and Midnight Lute in 2007 and 2008.

Also aiming to repeat for Mott is Godolphin homebred Cody’s Wish, the 9-5 morning line favorite for the $1 million Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1). A winner of eight of his past nine starts, Cody’s Wish will seek to join Goldencents (2013-2014) as the only back-to-back Dirt Mile victor.

Junior Alvarado has the mount on Cody’s Wish, who will exit post 3 in a field of nine.

First Row Partners and Team Hanley’s Goodnight Olive is the 6-5 morning line choice to defend her title in the $1 million PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) that attracted nine contenders for the 7-furlong affair. She seeks to join Groupie Doll (2012-2013) as the only back-to-back winner of the race.

Trained by Chad Brown, Goodnight Olive is a three-time Grade 1 winner and has never been off the board in 11 career starts. Irad Ortiz Jr. has the mount from post 1.

The fourth returning champion is Qatar Racing, Marc Detampel, and Madaket Stables’ Caravel (5-1). Trained by Brad Cox, Caravel turned back the boys in last year’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) as a 42-1 longshot under Tyler Gaffalione, who has the mount Saturday on the striking gray mare from post 3 in a field of 12.

Favoritism at 9-2 in the 5-furlong Turf Sprint goes to Steve and Jolene De’Lemos’ Live In The Dream (IRE). Trained by Adam West and ridden by Sean Kirrane, Live in the Dream won the 5-furlong Nunthorpe (G1) at York in August before finishing fourth after setting the pace in the 5 1/2-furlong Woodford (G2) at Keeneland on Oct. 7 in his U.S. debut. He will exit post 5.

Stonestreet Stables LLC’s homebred Twilight Gleaming, winner of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1) at Del Mar, is an also-eligible for the Turf Sprint.

Future Stars Look to Shine

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Walmac Farm’s Locked is the 7-2 morning line favorite for the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (G1), which drew a field of 11 set to race 1 1/16 miles on the main track. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Locked will be ridden by Jose Ortiz and exit post 6.

Spendthrift Farm’s homebred Tamara, a daughter of three-time Breeders’ Cup winner Beholder, is the 4-5 morning line choice for the $2 million NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), which drew a field of 13 going 1 1/16 miles on the main track. Richard Mandella trains Tamara, who will be ridden by Mike Smith from post 7.

Three $1 million races complete the Future Stars Friday lineup. In the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1), RP Racing Ltd.’s Big Evs (IRE), a two-time Group winner in Europe this year, is the 3-1 morning line favorite for the 5-furlong dash that drew a field of 12. Trained by Michael Appleby, Big Evs will be ridden by Tom Marquand from post 4. In the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1), Lael Stables’ She Feels Pretty, winner of the Natalma Stakes (G1) in her most recent start, is the 4-1 morning line favorite in a 14-horse field. Trained by Cherie DeVaux, She Feels Pretty will be ridden by John Velazquez from post 11 in the 1-mile affair. In the $1 million Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1), Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Mrs. John Magnier, Westerberg, Peter Brant and Wertheimer and Frere’s River Tiber (IRE) is the 3-1 morning line favorite in a field of 14 for the 1-mile test. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, River Tiber has won three of five starts and most recently finished third in two 6-furlong Grade 1 events. Ryan Moore has the call from post 2.