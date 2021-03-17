Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks were subdued Wednesday, At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.31% to 3,435.96, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index traded flat at 5,083.57.

Japanese stocks edged higher Wednesday as investors bought individual shares with bright earnings prospects. The Nikkei 225 Index edged up 0.16% at 29,968.06 by 0215 GMT, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.03% at 1,982.11.

Australian shares snapped 3 straight sessions of gainers to finish lower Wednesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to finish at 6,795.20. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,622.21.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 173.46 +0.25 +0.14% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 352.16 +0.73 +0.21% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:20am EDT 1,735.06 -20.66 -1.18% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,914.33 -6.76 -0.02% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 29,034.12 +6.43 +0.02% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:00am EDT 7,048.00 -31.00 -0.44% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,047.50 -19.67 -0.64% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:36am EDT 1,568.28 +4.25 +0.27% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,277.23 -32.47 -0.51% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,566.83 +7.75 +0.12% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,445.55 -1.18 -0.03% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:35am EDT 49,878.45 -485.51 -0.96% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 16 Mar 2021 1,624.97 +1.01 +0.06% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 15 Mar 2021 392.63 -0.14 -0.04%

