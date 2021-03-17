Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks were subdued Wednesday, At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.31% to 3,435.96, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index traded flat at 5,083.57.

Japanese stocks edged higher Wednesday as investors bought individual shares with bright earnings prospects. The Nikkei 225 Index edged up 0.16% at 29,968.06 by 0215 GMT, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.03% at 1,982.11.

Australian shares snapped 3 straight sessions of gainers to finish lower Wednesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to finish at 6,795.20. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,622.21.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT173.46+0.25+0.14%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT352.16+0.73+0.21%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:20am EDT1,735.06-20.66-1.18%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,914.33-6.76-0.02%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT29,034.12+6.43+0.02%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:00am EDT7,048.00-31.00-0.44%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,047.50-19.67-0.64%
.SETISET Composite Index5:36am EDT1,568.28+4.25+0.27%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,277.23-32.47-0.51%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,566.83+7.75+0.12%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,445.55-1.18-0.03%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:35am EDT49,878.45-485.51-0.96%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI16 Mar 20211,624.97+1.01+0.06%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index15 Mar 2021392.63-0.14-0.04%

Have a happy St. Patrick’s Day, Keep the Faith!

