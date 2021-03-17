Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China stocks were subdued Wednesday, At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.31% to 3,435.96, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index traded flat at 5,083.57.
Japanese stocks edged higher Wednesday as investors bought individual shares with bright earnings prospects. The Nikkei 225 Index edged up 0.16% at 29,968.06 by 0215 GMT, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.03% at 1,982.11.
Australian shares snapped 3 straight sessions of gainers to finish lower Wednesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to finish at 6,795.20. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,622.21.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 17 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|173.46
|+0.25
|+0.14%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|352.16
|+0.73
|+0.21%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:20am EDT
|1,735.06
|-20.66
|-1.18%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,914.33
|-6.76
|-0.02%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|29,034.12
|+6.43
|+0.02%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:00am EDT
|7,048.00
|-31.00
|-0.44%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,047.50
|-19.67
|-0.64%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:36am EDT
|1,568.28
|+4.25
|+0.27%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,277.23
|-32.47
|-0.51%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,566.83
|+7.75
|+0.12%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,445.55
|-1.18
|-0.03%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:35am EDT
|49,878.45
|-485.51
|-0.96%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|16 Mar 2021
|1,624.97
|+1.01
|+0.06%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|15 Mar 2021
|392.63
|-0.14
|-0.04%
