Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 17 March, as follows:

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) was raised to Buy from Hold at Truist Securities. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 12.06 – 355.85 and have a consensus price target at 26.75.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) was raised to Buy from Hold at Jefferies. The pharmaceutical giant has traded in a 52-wk range of 38.07 – 64.94 and has a consensus price target at 62.35.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 167 from 160 at Pivotal Research. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of 60.00 to 147.95. The consensus analyst target is 163.65.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) was started with a Buy rating and an 85 price target at Stifel. The kids and teens gaming giant had a recent initial public offering and has a 72.50 consensus target.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research, which has a 130 price target for the coffee retailer. The consensus target is at 109.53.

