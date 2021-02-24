Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Chinese shares finished lower Wednesday, with the benchmark stock index seeing its biggest daily decline in 7 months.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 2% to 3,564.08, in its biggest daily percentage loss since 24 July. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.6%.
Japanese shares fell Wednesday, closing below 30,000 as investors booked profits.
The Nikkei share average slipped 1.61% to 29,671.70, while the broader TOPIX fell 1.82% to 1,903.07.
Australian shares fell Wednesday as a drop in gold and iron ore prices pressured commodity-related stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,806.4 by 0035 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% to 12,364.59 by 0035 GMT.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 24 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|166.78
|-2.88
|-1.70%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:41am EST
|364.33
|-12.01
|-3.19%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:20am EST
|1,743.95
|+26.08
|+1.52%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,671.70
|-484.33
|-1.61%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,718.24
|-914.40
|-2.99%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:53am EST
|7,049.40
|-61.40
|-0.86%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,994.98
|-75.11
|-2.45%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:46am EST
|1,491.11
|-9.50
|-0.63%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,251.05
|-21.75
|-0.35%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|23 Feb 2021
|6,755.95
|-58.72
|-0.86%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,564.08
|-72.28
|-1.99%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:34am EST
|50,781.69
|+1,030.28
|+2.07%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|23 Feb 2021
|1,557.55
|-7.50
|-0.48%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|23 Feb 2021
|360.96
|-2.19
|-0.60%
