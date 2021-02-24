Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Chinese shares finished lower Wednesday, with the benchmark stock index seeing its biggest daily decline in 7 months.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 2% to 3,564.08, in its biggest daily percentage loss since 24 July. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.6%.

Japanese shares fell Wednesday, closing below 30,000 as investors booked profits.

The Nikkei share average slipped 1.61% to 29,671.70, while the broader TOPIX fell 1.82% to 1,903.07.

Australian shares fell Wednesday as a drop in gold and iron ore prices pressured commodity-related stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,806.4 by 0035 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% to 12,364.59 by 0035 GMT.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 166.78 -2.88 -1.70% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:41am EST 364.33 -12.01 -3.19% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,743.95 +26.08 +1.52% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,671.70 -484.33 -1.61% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,718.24 -914.40 -2.99% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:53am EST 7,049.40 -61.40 -0.86% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,994.98 -75.11 -2.45% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:46am EST 1,491.11 -9.50 -0.63% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,251.05 -21.75 -0.35% .PSI PSE Composite Index 23 Feb 2021 6,755.95 -58.72 -0.86% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,564.08 -72.28 -1.99% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:34am EST 50,781.69 +1,030.28 +2.07% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 23 Feb 2021 1,557.55 -7.50 -0.48% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 23 Feb 2021 360.96 -2.19 -0.60%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!