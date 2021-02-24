Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Chinese shares finished lower Wednesday, with the benchmark stock index seeing its biggest daily decline in 7 months.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 2% to 3,564.08, in its biggest daily percentage loss since 24 July. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.6%.

Japanese shares fell Wednesday, closing below 30,000 as investors booked profits.

The Nikkei share average slipped 1.61% to 29,671.70, while the broader TOPIX fell 1.82% to 1,903.07.

Australian shares fell Wednesday as a drop in gold and iron ore prices pressured commodity-related stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,806.4 by 0035 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% to 12,364.59 by 0035 GMT.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST166.78-2.88-1.70%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:41am EST364.33-12.01-3.19%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,743.95+26.08+1.52%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,671.70-484.33-1.61%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,718.24-914.40-2.99%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:53am EST7,049.40-61.40-0.86%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,994.98-75.11-2.45%
.SETISET Composite Index4:46am EST1,491.11-9.50-0.63%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,251.05-21.75-0.35%
.PSIPSE Composite Index23 Feb 20216,755.95-58.72-0.86%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,564.08-72.28-1.99%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:34am EST50,781.69+1,030.28+2.07%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI23 Feb 20211,557.55-7.50-0.48%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index23 Feb 2021360.96-2.19-0.60%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #Japan

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific