Inglis Digital Hits $100m

A gross of $2.17 million in the February (Late) Online Sale has seen the Inglis Digital platform reach a historical milestone of $100 million in total turnover since its launch in May 2017.

It also brings the overall 2021 figure to $9.3 million, while the clearance rate was again strong at 78%.

4YO gelding Heyington Station sold for $95,000 to Trent Needham, in what is his and his father Mark’s first outright purchase.

“Dad and I have had shares in multiple horses but Heyington Station is our first horse that we will own outright and obviously it’s our first ever buy with Inglis and Inglis Digital,” Needham said.

“We look at every Digital catalogue and this horse just jumped out at me and I convinced dad to jump on, the bidding war online was a bit intense but we’re really excited to race this horse together.

“His form is so consistent, in 16 starts he’s only finished further back than fourth once and that was a fifth effort at Caulfield.

“We’re sending him to Will Clarken to train, he thought the horse would be an exciting addition to his stable and if he’s half as good as (Digital graduate) Bella Vella has been for Clarken then we will have plenty of fun.”

Heyington Station was offered by Dalziel Bloodstock on behalf of the ownership group, who wanted to focus on racing Group horses and yearlings coming through.

“I’m absolutely rapt with that result, I was keen to keep racing the horse but the ownership group decided it was the right time to move him on and make way for new horses,” Wylie Dalziel said.

“I’ve been at Oaklands all day inspecting Inglis Premier Sale yearlings and my phone has been buzzing in my pocket all afternoon with all the bids on the horse.

“It was a great result – above what I expected and I think vendors are seeing these type of results the more effort they put into videos, photos and descriptions.

“The platform and service is fantastic, I’ll definitely use it again.”

The racehorse category proved very strong again, with $1.6m in gross and five horses selling for $55,000 or more, including Lindsay Park Racing-consigned Triton Rising (Sebring) which was purchased by Michael Hickmott Bloodstock for $90,000.

Other highlights were Pyrmont (Ad Valorem) – a $7000 Scone yearling purchase that has earned more than $90,000 for trainer David Payne and owners – that was bought by Peter Sinclair for $70,000, while Dynamic Syndications took time out from Premier inspections to secure Ahso, offered by Glenn Haven Racing on behalf of Go Bloodstock.

Payne was also active as a buyer, purchasing a Capitalist yearling colt out of Hussonet mare Ropable, from Bell River Thoroughbreds for $80,000.

Inglis Digital Business Manager Nick Melmeth said the appetite for online trading continues to soar in 2021.

“We had a fabulous year last year and were able to provide a lot of quality results for both vendors and buyers and ultimately, that’s what it’s all about,’’ Melmeth said.

“It’s been very pleasing to see that trend continue into 2021 and to see the strength of the Inglis Digital Online platform get better and better with each sale.

“We have proven over many years now that Inglis Digital is far and away the best place to sell your product online and far and away the best place to purchase a winning horse or successful pinhook or broodmare online and we can’t wait to keep seeing many more great results for our client in weeks, months and years to come.’’

Entries are open for the March (Early) Online Sale held March 12-17, with entries closing at midnight on Wednesday, March 10.