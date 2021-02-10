Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific



China’s A-share market will be closed from Thursday, 12 February through 17 February, and resume trading on 18 February 2021.

China stocks finished higher in the last trading session before the Lunar New Year holiday, with blue-chip stocks marking 13-yr highs + Wednesday as strong inflation data underscored a recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.1% at 5,807.72, the highest since 17 October 2007, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.4% at 3,655.09.

For the holiday-shortened week, CSI300 climbed 5.9%, while SSEC added 4.5%.

Japanese stocks ended higher Wednesday after positive earnings from market giants Toyota and Honda highlighted the improving outlook for the global economy.

The Nikkei index ended up 0.19% at 29,562.93. The broader Topix rose 0.27% at 1,930.82.

Australian shares rose Wednesday, driven by a rally in tech stocks which hit a record high during the session, with strong domestic earnings boosting sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.52% higher and settled at 6,856.9. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,830.03.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST169.01+0.54+0.32%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST379.94+7.71+2.07%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,743.86+3.22+0.18%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,562.93+57.00+0.19%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST30,038.72+562.53+1.91%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:02am EST7,133.80+31.70+0.45%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,100.58+15.91+0.52%
.SETISET Composite Index4:43am EST1,516.94-1.33-0.09%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,201.83+20.16+0.33%
.PSIPSE Composite Index9 Feb 20217,082.15+16.60+0.23%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,655.09+51.60+1.43%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:34am EST51,309.39-19.69-0.04%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI9 Feb 20211,596.85+10.72+0.68%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Feb 2021336.90+7.57+2.30%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  

