Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s A-share market will be closed from Thursday, 12 February through 17 February, and resume trading on 18 February 2021.

China stocks finished higher in the last trading session before the Lunar New Year holiday, with blue-chip stocks marking 13-yr highs + Wednesday as strong inflation data underscored a recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.1% at 5,807.72, the highest since 17 October 2007, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.4% at 3,655.09.

For the holiday-shortened week, CSI300 climbed 5.9%, while SSEC added 4.5%.

Japanese stocks ended higher Wednesday after positive earnings from market giants Toyota and Honda highlighted the improving outlook for the global economy.

The Nikkei index ended up 0.19% at 29,562.93. The broader Topix rose 0.27% at 1,930.82.

Australian shares rose Wednesday, driven by a rally in tech stocks which hit a record high during the session, with strong domestic earnings boosting sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.52% higher and settled at 6,856.9. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,830.03.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 169.01 +0.54 +0.32% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 379.94 +7.71 +2.07% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,743.86 +3.22 +0.18% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,562.93 +57.00 +0.19% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 30,038.72 +562.53 +1.91% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:02am EST 7,133.80 +31.70 +0.45% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,100.58 +15.91 +0.52% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:43am EST 1,516.94 -1.33 -0.09% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,201.83 +20.16 +0.33% .PSI PSE Composite Index 9 Feb 2021 7,082.15 +16.60 +0.23% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,655.09 +51.60 +1.43% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:34am EST 51,309.39 -19.69 -0.04% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 9 Feb 2021 1,596.85 +10.72 +0.68% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Feb 2021 336.90 +7.57 +2.30%

