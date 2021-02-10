Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 10 February, as follows:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was resumed in coverage at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and an 83 price target. The consensus target is at 69.75.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was added to the Conviction Buy List at Goldman Sachs. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 104.28 – 240.76 and have a 251.05 consensus price target.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was started with a Buy rating and a 28 price target at BTIG Research. The consensus target is at 24.86.

Equity Residential Inc. (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, which raised the price target to 78. The consensus target is at 61.17.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX): investors should expect the company to deliver strong returns into the end of the quarter. Shares have a consensus price target of 325.43.

