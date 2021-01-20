Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.03%,

China stocks finished higher Wednesday, with electric vehicle and healthcare shares leading the gainers, as the PBoC kept liquidity abundant to support economic recovery from the COVID-19.

The Shanghai Composite index ended 0.47% higher at 3,583.09 while the blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.72%.

The new-energy vehicle sector sub-index rose 4.6%, while the healthcare sub-index was up 3.57%.

The Shenzhen index ended up 1.36% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.905%.

Japanese shares retreated from early gains Wednesday on profit taking.

Nikkei share average finished down 0.38% to 28,523.26, the broader Topix closed down 0.34% to 1,849.58.

Australian shares ended up Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains in Wall Street and optimism over domestic corporate earnings lent support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished +0.4% and New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% to finish the session at 13,026.45.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:39am EST161.71-0.52-0.32%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:10am EST371.70+9.94+2.75%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:10am EST1,693.29+10.99+0.65%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,523.26-110.20-0.38%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,962.47+320.19+1.08%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:46am EST7,051.00+36.00+0.51%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:32am EST3,114.55+21.89+0.71%
.SETISET Composite Index3:26am EST1,522.06-0.53-0.03%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,429.76+107.90+1.71%
.PSIPSE Composite Index19 Jan 20217,143.30-55.15-0.77%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,583.09+16.71+0.47%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:26am EST49,714.25+315.96+0.64%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI19 Jan 20211,608.93+7.05+0.44%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index18 Jan 2021354.39-23.58-6.24%

