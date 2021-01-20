Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #Australia #Japan #China #world #stocks

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.03%,

China stocks finished higher Wednesday, with electric vehicle and healthcare shares leading the gainers, as the PBoC kept liquidity abundant to support economic recovery from the COVID-19.

The Shanghai Composite index ended 0.47% higher at 3,583.09 while the blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.72%.

The new-energy vehicle sector sub-index rose 4.6%, while the healthcare sub-index was up 3.57%.

The Shenzhen index ended up 1.36% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.905%.

Japanese shares retreated from early gains Wednesday on profit taking.

Nikkei share average finished down 0.38% to 28,523.26, the broader Topix closed down 0.34% to 1,849.58.

Australian shares ended up Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains in Wall Street and optimism over domestic corporate earnings lent support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished +0.4% and New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% to finish the session at 13,026.45.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:39am EST 161.71 -0.52 -0.32% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:10am EST 371.70 +9.94 +2.75% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:10am EST 1,693.29 +10.99 +0.65% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,523.26 -110.20 -0.38% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,962.47 +320.19 +1.08% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:46am EST 7,051.00 +36.00 +0.51% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:32am EST 3,114.55 +21.89 +0.71% .SETI SET Composite Index 3:26am EST 1,522.06 -0.53 -0.03% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,429.76 +107.90 +1.71% .PSI PSE Composite Index 19 Jan 2021 7,143.30 -55.15 -0.77% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,583.09 +16.71 +0.47% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:26am EST 49,714.25 +315.96 +0.64% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 19 Jan 2021 1,608.93 +7.05 +0.44% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 18 Jan 2021 354.39 -23.58 -6.24%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!