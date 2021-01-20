Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #Australia #Japan #China #world #stocks
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.03%,
China stocks finished higher Wednesday, with electric vehicle and healthcare shares leading the gainers, as the PBoC kept liquidity abundant to support economic recovery from the COVID-19.
The Shanghai Composite index ended 0.47% higher at 3,583.09 while the blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.72%.
The new-energy vehicle sector sub-index rose 4.6%, while the healthcare sub-index was up 3.57%.
The Shenzhen index ended up 1.36% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.905%.
Japanese shares retreated from early gains Wednesday on profit taking.
Nikkei share average finished down 0.38% to 28,523.26, the broader Topix closed down 0.34% to 1,849.58.
Australian shares ended up Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains in Wall Street and optimism over domestic corporate earnings lent support.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished +0.4% and New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% to finish the session at 13,026.45.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 20 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:39am EST
|161.71
|-0.52
|-0.32%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:10am EST
|371.70
|+9.94
|+2.75%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:10am EST
|1,693.29
|+10.99
|+0.65%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,523.26
|-110.20
|-0.38%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,962.47
|+320.19
|+1.08%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:46am EST
|7,051.00
|+36.00
|+0.51%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:32am EST
|3,114.55
|+21.89
|+0.71%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|3:26am EST
|1,522.06
|-0.53
|-0.03%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,429.76
|+107.90
|+1.71%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|19 Jan 2021
|7,143.30
|-55.15
|-0.77%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,583.09
|+16.71
|+0.47%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:26am EST
|49,714.25
|+315.96
|+0.64%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|19 Jan 2021
|1,608.93
|+7.05
|+0.44%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|18 Jan 2021
|354.39
|-23.58
|-6.24%
