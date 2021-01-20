#Niacin #COVID19

Vitamins C and D have garnered much attention in the fight against COVID-19, B vitamins, niacin (B3) in particular can also play an important role.

Niacin is a building block of NAD and NADP, which are vital when combating inflammation.

B vitamins may play an important role in COVID-19 prevention and treatment, according to 2 recent papers

Based on B vitamins’ effects on our immune system, immune-competence and red blood cells, which help fight infection, supplementation may be a useful adjunct to other prevention and treatment strategies

B vitamins can influence several COVID-19-specific disease processes, including viral replication and invasion, cytokine storm induction, adaptive immunity and hypercoagulability

Niacin appears particularly important. According to a recent paper, there appears to be a causative link between low niacin status and SARS-CoV-2 infection

SARS-CoV-2’s ability to invade your body is dependent on calcium signaling, which in turn is dependent on the presence of NAADP, which is formed from niacin.

NAADP-dependent calcium signaling is responsible both for the inhibition of viral entry into cells and driving the virus out of already infected cells

The ‘niacin red flush‘ is a thermodynamic exfoliation of ensuing disease, toxins, and restoration of free radical-damaged compounds being H+ (potential energy) pumped out the body. It represents the anti-inflammatory or thermodynamic, i.e., energy transfer-like, therapy in action that only and exclusively sufficient oral intake of immediate-release NA is capable of readily accomplishing with potency.

While the flushing can be uncomfortable, the authors stress that it is safe, and actually should be sought when needed for its anti-inflammatory properties.

The paper goes deep into the biochemical aspects of how niacin works in your body, so if you’re interested in that, you may want to read through it.

In summary, as it pertains to COVID-19, the important thing to understand is that there appears to be a causative link between low niacin status and SARS-CoV-2 infection.

To determine if niacin is for you and your daily Be Healthy regimen check with your healthcare specialist.

