Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

-China stocks were mixed Wednesday, with investors taking profits from consumer and healthcare shares after the blue-chip index hit its 13-yr highs
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.08% at 3,605.33, but the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.09%.
The CSI300 index snapped week-long gainers from the start of Y 2021, and kept tapping its 13-yr high in recent trading sessions driven by accommodative monetary policies and stable economic data.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average finished up Wednesday, supported by positive outlook for corporate performance.
Nikkei share average edged up 0.21% at 28,224.71 as of 0153 GMT, while the broader Topix inched up 0.02% at 1,857.53.
Australian shares finished flat Wednesday and looked ahead to the Q-4 corporate earnings season.
The S&P/ASX 200 index traded flat by 2335 GMT, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 13,211.48 pts.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 13 Jan 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|1:59am EST
|162.89
|+0.52
|+0.32%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:07am EST
|340.98
|+0.76
|+0.22%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:06am EST
|1,694.19
|-0.68
|-0.04%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,456.59
|+292.25
|+1.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|2:24am EST
|28,256.09
|-20.66
|-0.07%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:54am EST
|6,953.90
|+14.80
|+0.21%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:30am EST
|3,148.29
|+22.34
|+0.71%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|12:29am EST
|1,556.77
|+16.92
|+1.10%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2:37am EST
|6,420.96
|+25.29
|+0.40%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12 Jan 2021
|7,242.85
|-15.26
|-0.21%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:00am EST
|3,598.65
|-9.69
|-0.27%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|2:24am EST
|49,547.48
|+30.37
|+0.06%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|12 Jan 2021
|1,634.30
|+22.26
|+1.38%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|11 Jan 2021
|355.45
|+1.82
|+0.51%
