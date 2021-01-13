Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

-China stocks were mixed Wednesday, with investors taking profits from consumer and healthcare shares after the blue-chip index hit its 13-yr highs

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.08% at 3,605.33, but the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.09%.

The CSI300 index snapped week-long gainers from the start of Y 2021, and kept tapping its 13-yr high in recent trading sessions driven by accommodative monetary policies and stable economic data.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average finished up Wednesday, supported by positive outlook for corporate performance.

Nikkei share average edged up 0.21% at 28,224.71 as of 0153 GMT, while the broader Topix inched up 0.02% at 1,857.53.

Australian shares finished flat Wednesday and looked ahead to the Q-4 corporate earnings season.

The S&P/ASX 200 index traded flat by 2335 GMT, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 13,211.48 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 13 Jan 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index1:59am EST162.89+0.52+0.32%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:07am EST340.98+0.76+0.22%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:06am EST1,694.19-0.68-0.04%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,456.59+292.25+1.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:24am EST28,256.09-20.66-0.07%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:54am EST6,953.90+14.80+0.21%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:30am EST3,148.29+22.34+0.71%
.SETISET Composite Index12:29am EST1,556.77+16.92+1.10%
.JKSEJakarta Composite2:37am EST6,420.96+25.29+0.40%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12 Jan 20217,242.85-15.26-0.21%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,598.65-9.69-0.27%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:24am EST49,547.48+30.37+0.06%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI12 Jan 20211,634.30+22.26+1.38%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index11 Jan 2021355.45+1.82+0.51%

