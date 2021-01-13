Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world#stock #markets#Australia #China#Japan

-China stocks were mixed Wednesday, with investors taking profits from consumer and healthcare shares after the blue-chip index hit its 13-yr highs

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.08% at 3,605.33, but the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.09%.

The CSI300 index snapped week-long gainers from the start of Y 2021, and kept tapping its 13-yr high in recent trading sessions driven by accommodative monetary policies and stable economic data.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average finished up Wednesday, supported by positive outlook for corporate performance.

Nikkei share average edged up 0.21% at 28,224.71 as of 0153 GMT, while the broader Topix inched up 0.02% at 1,857.53.

Australian shares finished flat Wednesday and looked ahead to the Q-4 corporate earnings season.

The S&P/ASX 200 index traded flat by 2335 GMT, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 13,211.48 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 13 Jan 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 1:59am EST 162.89 +0.52 +0.32% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:07am EST 340.98 +0.76 +0.22% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:06am EST 1,694.19 -0.68 -0.04% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,456.59 +292.25 +1.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:24am EST 28,256.09 -20.66 -0.07% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:54am EST 6,953.90 +14.80 +0.21% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:30am EST 3,148.29 +22.34 +0.71% .SETI SET Composite Index 12:29am EST 1,556.77 +16.92 +1.10% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 2:37am EST 6,420.96 +25.29 +0.40% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12 Jan 2021 7,242.85 -15.26 -0.21% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,598.65 -9.69 -0.27% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:24am EST 49,547.48 +30.37 +0.06% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 12 Jan 2021 1,634.30 +22.26 +1.38% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 11 Jan 2021 355.45 +1.82 +0.51%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!