Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ACIA $AFL $COP $OXY $WFC

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 13 January, as follows

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was resumed in coverage at Rosenblatt with a Buy rating, and the analysts also lifted the price target to 110. The Wall Street consensus target is at 80. 

Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) was raised at Morgan Stanley from Equal Weight to Buy with a 53 price target. That compares with the consensus target of 44.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 56 target at Mizuho. The consensus target is 51.39.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho, which also moved the target price to 26. The consensus target is just 16.88.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) was raised to Buy from Neutral at UBS. The bank stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 20.76 – 50.74, and it has a 35.15 consensus price target.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #analysts, #avoid, #Bullish, #Buys, #hold, #research, #sell, #stocks, #trade, #US, #USB, #Wall, #WallSt, #WallStreet

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Top Analysts Upgrades, Downgrades & Initiations