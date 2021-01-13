Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ACIA $AFL $COP $OXY $WFC

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 13 January, as follows

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was resumed in coverage at Rosenblatt with a Buy rating, and the analysts also lifted the price target to 110. The Wall Street consensus target is at 80.

Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) was raised at Morgan Stanley from Equal Weight to Buy with a 53 price target. That compares with the consensus target of 44.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 56 target at Mizuho. The consensus target is 51.39.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho, which also moved the target price to 26. The consensus target is just 16.88.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) was raised to Buy from Neutral at UBS. The bank stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 20.76 – 50.74, and it has a 35.15 consensus price target.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!