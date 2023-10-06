Want to be a Success? Stop Watching Porn

Saturday, October 7, 2023
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Here is a list of reasons to stop watching porn:

  • Porn can be addictive. It can release dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is associated with pleasure and reward. This can lead to people watching porn more and more often, even when it is having negative consequences on their lives.
  • Porn can desensitize you to sex. When you watch porn regularly, your brain starts to expect the unrealistic and often harmful sexual acts that are depicted in porn. This can make it difficult to enjoy real sex, which is often more complex and nuanced.
  • Porn can promote unrealistic expectations about sex. Porn often depicts unrealistic body standards and sexual performances. This can lead to people feeling inadequate about their own bodies and sexual abilities.
  • Porn can be harmful to your relationships. Porn can create jealousy and mistrust in relationships. It can also lead to people engaging in risky sexual behaviors that they would not otherwise engage in.
  • Porn can be a gateway to other harmful behaviors. People who watch porn are more likely to engage in other harmful behaviors, such as prostitution, child sexual abuse, and sexual violence.

Here are some additional reasons to stop watching porn:

  • Porn can damage your mental health. Porn has been linked to depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. It can also make it difficult to focus and concentrate.
  • Porn can interfere with your work and school performance. Porn can be a major distraction, and it can make it difficult to focus on your work or school studies.
  • Porn can damage your relationships with your family and friends. Porn can lead to social isolation and it can damage your relationships with your loved ones.
  • Porn can be a waste of time. Watching porn can take up a lot of time, which can be used for more productive and meaningful activities.

If you are struggling to stop watching porn, there are resources available to help you. You can talk to a therapist or counselor, or you can join a support group. There are also a number of online resources available, such as NoFap and Your Brain on Porn.

Quitting porn is not easy, but it is possible. By stopping watching porn, you can improve your mental and physical health, your relationships, and your overall quality of life.

