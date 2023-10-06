Saturday, October 7, 2023
The Knightsbridge Club

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Welcome to The Knightsbridge Club Telegram group for Sovereign Individuals!

This is a members-only group aimed at promoting free thinking, individual sovereignty, and wealth creation through trading and seed investing.

We are a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about learning and growing together. We believe that everyone has the potential to achieve financial freedom, and we are here to help each other achieve that goal.

In this group, you will find a wealth of resources and information on trading, seed investing, and personal development. We also have a strong community of experienced traders and investors who are always willing to share their knowledge and insights.

If you are serious about achieving financial freedom, we encourage you to participate in our community and to learn from the best.

Here are some of the things you can expect to find in this group:

Educational resources on trading, seed investing, and personal development
A community of experienced traders and investors who are willing to share their knowledge and insights
Opportunities to network with other like-minded individuals
A supportive environment where you can learn and grow as a trader and investor
To get started, please introduce yourself and tell us what you are hoping to achieve in this group.

We are excited to have you join us!

Earning Knighthood

To earn knighthood in The Knightsbridge Club, you must demonstrate your commitment to free thinking, individual sovereignty, and wealth creation. You can do this by participating in the group, sharing your knowledge and insights, and helping others to achieve their goals.

Once you have earned knighthood, you will be granted access to exclusive resources and opportunities.

We look forward to helping you achieve your goals and to welcoming you into the ranks of The Knightsbridge Club!

Join Us

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.