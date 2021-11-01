Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 1 November, as follows:

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) is expected to show 125% Topline growth this yr and reports earnings this wk. Shares last closed at 12.18 and have a consensus price target of 15.63, which would be a 52-wk high.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOT): Craig Hallum raised the stock to Buy from Hold and boosted its target price to 135 from 91. The consensus target is at 104.80.

Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY): Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating and has a 206 price target. The consensus target is at 185.74.

ServiceNow Inc. (NASDAQ:NOW): Barclays reiterated a Buy rating and moved the 784 price target to 791. The consensus target is at 687.93.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM): MKM Partners raised the popular restaurant chain to Buy from Neutral and bumped up the target price to 145 from 142. The consensus target is at 135.23.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!