Sitting on a Cash Pile 18.0? German Biopharma on the Move

InflaRx NV(NASDAQ:IFRX) broke out on 22 October at 2.95, and confirmed on 28 October at 4.06. Thus triggering an LTN Cash Pile Strong Buy signal with a 1yr price target at 10.60/share

The consensus price target is 9.05. The stock closed at 4.24 Friday

The Key support is at 3.64 and the resistance is None. Our main technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish in here.

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States.

Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

The company’s lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

It also develops IFX-2 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

InflaRx N.V. has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

The company was formerly known as Fireman BV and changed its name to InflaRx NV in Y 2017. InflaRx NV was founded in Y 2007 and is HQ’d in Jena, Germany.

