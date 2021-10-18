Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ATI $BAC $AVGO $FLS $HCAT

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 18 October, as follows:

Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI): While JPMorgan raised the stock to Buy from Neutral, it lowered the target price to 23 from 25. The Wall Street consensus target is at 25.43.

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC): Goldman Sachs raised its 45 price target on the money center banking giant to 50, while maintaining a Buy rating. The 45.29 consensus target below Monday’s trading price at 46.68.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO): Goldman Sachs upgraded the technology leader to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to 589 from 527. The consensus target is at 556.37.

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS): UBS raised its Neutral rating to Buy and raised the 42 target price to 46. The consensus target is at 43.36.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT): This stock was named the Bull of the Day at Zacks. The analyst said that this information services company had been reporting losses but posted a break-even quarter in the more recent print and that could start a new trend. Shares most recently closed at $48.78 and have a consensus price target of $64.83, which would be an all-time high.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!