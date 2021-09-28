Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$AA $CPT $COP $FTNT $NOW

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 28 September, as follows:

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA): Goldman Sachs raised its 51 price target on the aluminum giant to 63 while reiterating a Buy rating on the shares.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT): BofA Securities upgraded the real estate giant to Buy from Neutral and lifted the target price to 178 from 160. The consensus price objective is at 158.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP): Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on the Buy-rated integrated oil leader to 76 from 68. The posted consensus target is at 75.68.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT): Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the cybersecurity stock to 335 from 300 while reiterating a Buy rating. The consensus target is at 300.12.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW): Summit Insights resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 750 target price. This compares with the 664.59 consensus target.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!