Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$HON

Honeywell International: This Top industrial stock could be poised for an incredible end to Y 2021 and beyond, if global growth picks up.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is a New-Jersey-based diversified, global technology and manufacturing company with operations are organized under four business groups: Aerospace, Home & Building Technologies, Safety & Productivity Solutions, and Performance Materials & Technologies.

The company is also a premier supplier of avionics, power and control systems for the aerospace industry. The analysts recently attended the company’s Honeywell Building Technologies Investor Showcase at the segment’s Atlanta headquarters.

Shareholders now receive a 1.70% yield. Honeywell’s dividend hike is expected to be from $0.93 per share to $0.98.

The 253 Barclays price target is the highest on Wall Street. The consensus price objective is 243.62.

My work augers a 1yr price target of 261/share on a breakout above the resistance at 234.10.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!