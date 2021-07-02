Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 2 July, as follows:

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) investors are ready to ride this stock to all-time highs. Shares last closed Thursday at 98 and have a consensus price target of 112.43, which would be an all-time high.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY): B Riley Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 44 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 7.39 – 53.90.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO): Argus initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 225 price target. The consensus price target is at 208.26. The stock trades a 52-wk trading range of 107.69 – 201.68 and is trading premarket in NY at 194.88/share.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO): Northcoast upgraded its Neutral rating to Buy and has a 220 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 127.78 – 200.75. The consensus price target is at 197.50.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO): Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 463 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 214.32 – 457.30. The consensus price target is at 460.79.

Have a positive holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!