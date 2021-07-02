21.2 C
Friday, July 2, 2021
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AN $BBBY $QRVO $TSCO $TWLO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 2 July, as follows:

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) investors are ready to ride this stock to all-time highs. Shares last closed Thursday at 98 and have a consensus price target of 112.43, which would be an all-time high.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY): B Riley Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 44 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 7.39 – 53.90.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO): Argus initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 225 price target. The consensus price target is at 208.26. The stock trades a 52-wk trading range of 107.69 – 201.68 and is trading premarket in NY at 194.88/share.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO): Northcoast upgraded its Neutral rating to Buy and has a 220 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 127.78 – 200.75. The consensus price target is at 197.50.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO): Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 463 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 214.32 – 457.30. The consensus price target is at 460.79.

Have a positive holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

