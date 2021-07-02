Some ‘memes’ Ahead of the 4th of July Holiday Weekend

#meme #stocks

$WISH $SENS $CLLS

“Thursday, trading volume was muted, as the holiday weekend’s celebrations got more attention than stock prices”– Paul Ebeling

Electric van maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is generating more noise than Wish, but trading volume has been fairly light even for this popular meme stock. There is no news from the company, but retail investors had pushed the stock up to a 1-month high over 17 Tuesday. Today, many of them are buying the dip and encouraging others to do the same. Squeezing short sellers is the goal, but the stock needs more trading volume and that has to wait until next wk.

Medical technology company Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS): The stock closed at more than 4.00 a share Monday, the 1st time it has done so since late February. About 7% of Senseonics’s float is sold short, probably not enough to mount a strong attack on short sellers, although buying the dip and then holding on is a popular strategy..

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CLLS) traded up about 2.1% to $3.83, in a 52-week range of $1.65 to $7.15. The stock traded at $4.11, up nearly 10%, earlier in the morning. The average daily trading volume is 1.7 million shares, and about 950,000 had changed hands thus far Thursday.

Have a positive holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!