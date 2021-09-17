Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 17 September, as follows:

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V. (NYSE:BUD): Deutsche Bank upgraded the “King of Beers” to Buy from Hold. The stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 51.45 – 79.67 and has a consensus price target at 75.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NYSE:CAR): BofA Securities raised its Neutral rating on the rental car giant to Buy and boosted the price target to 125 from 90. The consensus target is at 93.17.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH): Jefferies started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 115 price target. The posted consensus target is at 96.75.

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN): Truist Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 350 price target. The consensus target is at 319.80.

Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD):The analyst say that the “CME of Advertising” has launched an ad-buyer platform that wins no matter what Google does. Shares have a consensus price target of 86.44.

