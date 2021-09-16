State Republican AGs Challenge Mr. Biden’s Vax Executive Order

#challenge #GOP #Biden #vaccination #VirusCasedemic

The challenge: 24 state Republican attorneys general are threatening the Biden administration with a lawsuit if it insists on implementing Mr Biden’s executive order effectively making companies with 100 or more employees require VirusCasedemic vaccinations.

”President Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate is nothing but an unconstitutional power grab,” said Alan Wilson, South Carolina AG and Chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association. ‘‘We are a nation of laws, not men, yet the Biden administration has shown that it has no limiting principles.

”We are not a country that rules by edict and if President Biden’s power grab goes unchecked, it will have dire consequences for our nation.”

The warning by the Republican AGs came in a letter Thursday addressed to Mr. Biden.

”Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive,” the letter reads. ”Your edict is also illegal.”

Mr. Biden announced a week ago that he was ordering the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to use its power under a 1970 law to devise a regulation, bypassing its own rulemaking process, and issue an emergency temporary standard or ETS to require the vaccinations. It usually takes 8yrs to devise such legislation

The GOP AGs detail in their letter issuing an emergency temporary standard has been attempted 9X between Ys 1971 and 1983, 6 of which were challenged and just 1 was upheld by the courts.

