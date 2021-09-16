Walk in and Bathe the Sun, Boost Your Immune System

#sun #sunshine #health #immune

“If the weather is behaving, get outdoors, as little as 20 mins of Sunshine daily without sunscreen can help support immune function” — Paul Ebeling

Sunlight provides us with essential vitamin D and elevates our mood, which in turn, supports our immune system. In addition, a study out of Georgetown University notes that Sunlight helps stimulate T cells, which fight infection.

Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B6 are all important- but so is Vitamin D. Just 15 to 20 mins of sunlight everyday will give you the dose you need.

Vitamin D is responsible for regulating up to 2000 genes. It plays a vital role in every bodily system: brain health, bone and muscles, nervous system, cardiovascular function as well as endocrine and immune activity.

It is estimated that 42% of American adults are vitamin D deficient. Supplementing with vitamin D is important for immune health throughout the entire yr, but especially during Winter months when levels are at their lowest due to less exposure to sunlight.

Lower levels of vitamin D have been associated with a higher risk of respiratory infection. There are some foods you can get Vitamin D from such as cod liver oil and egg yolks, but the Sun is by far the most accessible source.

Instead of relying on supplements, choose foods that boost your immune system. Stay tuned…

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!