20 C
New York
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$AMZN $DIOD $EOG $FB $UDR

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 14 September, as follows:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN): Goldman Sachs started coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a 4,250 price target. The consensus target is at 4,142.65.

Diodes Inc. (NASDAQ:DIOD): The analysts says that this stock consistently exceeds expectations and has a great valuation for a semiconductor maker. Shares last closed at 95.92, and the consensus price target is at 102.00.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG): Tudor Pickering raised the independent energy company to Buy from Hold and has an 82 price target. The consensus target is at 99.85.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a huge 455 price target. The consensus target is at 415.54. The shares closed Monday at 3.76.51.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR): BTIG Research raised its Neutral rating to Buy with a 60 price target. That compares with the 56.47 consensus target and Monday’s closing price of 53,34.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleNew Research on Natural Immunity Begets Vaccine Exemptions
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com