Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 14 September, as follows:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN): Goldman Sachs started coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a 4,250 price target. The consensus target is at 4,142.65.

Diodes Inc. (NASDAQ:DIOD): The analysts says that this stock consistently exceeds expectations and has a great valuation for a semiconductor maker. Shares last closed at 95.92, and the consensus price target is at 102.00.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG): Tudor Pickering raised the independent energy company to Buy from Hold and has an 82 price target. The consensus target is at 99.85.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a huge 455 price target. The consensus target is at 415.54. The shares closed Monday at 3.76.51.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR): BTIG Research raised its Neutral rating to Buy with a 60 price target. That compares with the 56.47 consensus target and Monday’s closing price of 53,34.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!