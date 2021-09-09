Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Below are our Buys for Thursday, 9 September, as follows:
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB): Berenberg raised the shares to Buy from Sell and also increased the price target to 280 from 115. The stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 79.06 – 248.71. The consensus price target is at 203.93
Crane Co. (NYSE:CR): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 123 price target. Shares have a consensus price target of 120.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI): Berenberg upgraded it from Hold to Buy with a 98 price target. The consensus price target is at 84.93.
WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS): Canaccord Genuity started it with a Buy rating and a 21 price target. The consensus price target is at 18.50.
Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!