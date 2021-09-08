26.5 C
US Treasury’s Schoolmarm Yellen’s Advice to Congress

By Paul Ebeling

#Yellen #Treasury #Congress #debt

Early Wednesday, Treasury Secretary ‘Schoolmarm’ Yellen urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congress to raise the debt ceiling and said the possibility of a US default can have drastic consequences for financial markets.

Mss Yellen warned, “A delay that calls into question the federal government’s ability to meet all its obligations would likely cause irreparable damage to the US economy and global financial markets.”

Congress will act and raise the debt limit.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
