23.3 C
New York
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$CRWD $DUOL $EQT $KMT $MGY

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 1 September, as follows:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD): Needham reiterated its Buy rating on the cybersecurity leader and lifted the price target to 377 from 277. The shares have a consensus price target of 279.12.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL): BofA Securities started coverage of the language app with a Buy rating and a 160 price target. No consensus target was available as the stock had a recent, very successful IPO.

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 23 price objective. That compares to the 26.48 consensus price target.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT): Loop Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a 48 price target. The consensus target is at 41.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY): Truist Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and lifted the target price to 21 from 18. Over the past yr, the stock has traded between 4.09 and $16.38.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets Overall in the Green
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com