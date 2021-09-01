Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 1 September, as follows:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD): Needham reiterated its Buy rating on the cybersecurity leader and lifted the price target to 377 from 277. The shares have a consensus price target of 279.12.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL): BofA Securities started coverage of the language app with a Buy rating and a 160 price target. No consensus target was available as the stock had a recent, very successful IPO.

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 23 price objective. That compares to the 26.48 consensus price target.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT): Loop Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a 48 price target. The consensus target is at 41.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY): Truist Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and lifted the target price to 21 from 18. Over the past yr, the stock has traded between 4.09 and $16.38.

