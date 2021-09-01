Asia-Pacific Markets Overall in the Green

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea
Nikkei rises sharply on hopes PM Suga’s gambit will ease political worries
Chinese shares rose Wednesday after factory activity data raised hopes of an easing in policy, with consumer staples, real estate, financials and infrastructure sectors leading the gainers.
SKorean stocks gain for 4th day running on tech boost, strong trade data
Australia shares trim losses on better-than-expected GDP data
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 1 Sepember 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|173.74
|+1.67
|+0.97%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:57am EDT
|308.96
|+1.53
|+0.50%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:57am EDT
|2,061.65
|+2.17
|+0.11%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,451.02
|+361.48
|+1.29%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|26,028.29
|+149.30
|+0.58%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:17am EDT
|7,813.00
|-10.30
|-0.13%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|3,207.02
|+7.75
|+0.24%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:12am EDT
|1,629.82
|-8.93
|-0.54%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:50am EDT
|6,095.03
|-55.26
|-0.90%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,785.94
|-69.50
|-1.01%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,567.10
|+23.16
|+0.65%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:12am EDT
|57,516.73
|-35.66
|-0.06%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:12am EDT
|1,594.59
|-6.79
|-0.42%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|30 Aug 2021
|569.90
|-0.37
|-0.06%
