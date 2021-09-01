23.3 C
New York
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
spot_img
HomeStocksAsia
StocksAsiaInvestments

Asia-Pacific Markets Overall in the Green

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea

Nikkei rises sharply on hopes PM Suga’s gambit will ease political worries

Chinese shares rose Wednesday after factory activity data raised hopes of an easing in policy, with consumer staples, real estate, financials and infrastructure sectors leading the gainers.

SKorean stocks gain for 4th day running on tech boost, strong trade data

Australia shares trim losses on better-than-expected GDP data

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 Sepember 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT173.74+1.67+0.97%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:57am EDT308.96+1.53+0.50%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:57am EDT2,061.65+2.17+0.11%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,451.02+361.48+1.29%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT26,028.29+149.30+0.58%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:17am EDT7,813.00-10.30-0.13%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,207.02+7.75+0.24%
.SETISET Composite Index4:12am EDT1,629.82-8.93-0.54%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:50am EDT6,095.03-55.26-0.90%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,785.94-69.50-1.01%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,567.10+23.16+0.65%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:12am EDT57,516.73-35.66-0.06%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:12am EDT1,594.59-6.79-0.42%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index30 Aug 2021569.90-0.37-0.06%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleExpecting September to Be Good for Stocks Too
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com