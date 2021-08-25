32.9 C
New York
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ATEC $CATB $KRG $OKTA $RCII

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 25 August, as follows:

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC): Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The consensus target is at 22.36.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB): HC Wainwright upgraded it from Neutral to Buy with a 13 price target. The consensus target is at 5.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG): Raymond James raised the shares from Outperform to Strong Buy with a 25 price target. The stock has traded between 10 and 23.14 over the past yr and has a $22.94 consensus price objective.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA): The Raymond James upgrade to Strong Buy from Outperform included a price target rise to 310 from 300.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): BofA Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an 85 price target. Over the past yr the stock has traded between 27.83 and 66.70, and it has a 73.86 consensus target.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleThe Memes: MOASS, aka the ‘Mother of All Short Squeezes’, is Near
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com