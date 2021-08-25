Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 25 August, as follows:

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC): Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The consensus target is at 22.36.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB): HC Wainwright upgraded it from Neutral to Buy with a 13 price target. The consensus target is at 5.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG): Raymond James raised the shares from Outperform to Strong Buy with a 25 price target. The stock has traded between 10 and 23.14 over the past yr and has a $22.94 consensus price objective.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA): The Raymond James upgrade to Strong Buy from Outperform included a price target rise to 310 from 300.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): BofA Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an 85 price target. Over the past yr the stock has traded between 27.83 and 66.70, and it has a 73.86 consensus target.

