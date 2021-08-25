32.9 C
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

The Memes: MOASS, aka the ‘Mother of All Short Squeezes’, is Near

By Paul Ebeling

#meme #stocks #MOASS

$AMC

Rumors that of the MOASS, aka the ‘Mother of All Short Squeezes’, is near are making the rounds on social media, indicating that support for memes continues” — Paul Ebeling

AMC Entertainment caught a big lift this wk.

The Big Q: Is there a larger run set up?

The Big A: AMC stock ended May on a hot streak and ran higher into June. After topping out near 70, it still had investors wondering if 100 or higher would be next

Is the Short-Squeeze Trade in AMC Entertainment Stock Back On?

AMC added another 2.6% to its share price, trading at 45.33 in a 52-wk range of 1.91 – 72.62. More than 189-M shares have changed hands at press time on the day, way above the daily average of 171.2-M

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

