Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 19 August, as follows:

Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE): Seaport Global Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 45 price target. The consensus target is at 29.67.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM): Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and a 31 price target. Due to the recent IPO, no consensus is available. The shares have traded between 20.00 and 27.85 so far.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO): Loop Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a 90 target. The consensus target is at 78.67.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. That compares the 17.02 consensus target.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NYSE:REE): BTIG Research began coverage with a Buy rating and a 20 price target. No consensus target is available.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!