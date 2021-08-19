24.9 C
New York
Thursday, August 19, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ANDE $CNM $GXO $HBAN $REE

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 19 August, as follows:

Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE): Seaport Global Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 45 price target. The consensus target is at 29.67. 

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM): Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and a 31 price target. Due to the recent IPO, no consensus is available. The shares have traded between 20.00 and 27.85 so far. 

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO): Loop Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a 90 target. The consensus target is at 78.67. 

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. That compares the 17.02 consensus target.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NYSE:REE): BTIG Research began coverage with a Buy rating and a 20 price target. No consensus target is available. 

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleGold Moves Higher After Fed Minutes
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com