Gold Moves Higher After Fed Minutes

“Now the focus is on the Jackson Hole symposium and the next NFPs” — Paul Ebeling

Gold turned positive after the release of the Fed’s July FOMC policy meeting minutes Wednesday, although a firm USD limited any safe haven inflows into bullion in response to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at 1,786.76oz. US gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,784.4 per ounce.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.5% to 23.51oz, platinum rose 0.4% to 1,001, and palladium shed 2.7% to 2,422.85.

“Concerns about the Delta variants spreading across the globe is obviously a little bit of a driver for gold,” said the head trader at US Global Investors.

