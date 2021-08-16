Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ACVA $BILI $XEC $TEX

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 16 August, as follows:

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and lifted the price target to 35 from 33. The posted consensus target is at 36.67.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI): Deutsche Bank started coverage with a Buy rating and a 110 price target. That compares with the 146.24 consensus target.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC): Mizuho upgraded shares of the independent Crude Oil producer to Buy from Neutral and also lifted the price target to 95 from 89. The consensus target is at 82.56.

Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX): Solid earnings have helped lift this stock. TEX shares closed at 52.30 Friday in NY and have a consensus price target at 57.00.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!