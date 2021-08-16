20 C
Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Finished in the Red

By Paul Ebeling

China shares edged higher Monday, led by financial firms, after disappointing economic data lifted expectations of more policy support to bolster the recovery, while weakness in tech shares weighed on Hong Kong’s benchmark index.

Japanese shares drop on economic worries, stronger JPY

Australian shares capped a 4-session winning run to close lower Monday, dragged by profit-led selling in blue-chip stocks.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 Augus 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT169.01-2.68-1.56%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:38am EDT307.42-3.65-1.17%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:52am EDT1,989.00-0.26-0.01%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT27,523.19-453.96-1.62%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT26,181.46-210.16-0.80%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:56am EDT7,849.60-48.10-0.61%
.KS11KOSPI Index13 Aug 20213,171.29-37.09-1.16%
.SETISET Composite Index5:44am EDT1,531.24+2.92+0.19%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,087.91-51.58-0.84%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,513.68+193.49+3.06%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,517.34+1.05+0.03%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:07am EDT55,582.58+145.29+0.26%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,502.90-2.21-0.15%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index15 Aug 2021573.96+15.18+2.72%

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

