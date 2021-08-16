Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Finished in the Red

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea

China shares edged higher Monday, led by financial firms, after disappointing economic data lifted expectations of more policy support to bolster the recovery, while weakness in tech shares weighed on Hong Kong’s benchmark index.

Japanese shares drop on economic worries, stronger JPY

Australian shares capped a 4-session winning run to close lower Monday, dragged by profit-led selling in blue-chip stocks.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:37am EDT 169.01 -2.68 -1.56% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:38am EDT 307.42 -3.65 -1.17% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:52am EDT 1,989.00 -0.26 -0.01% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 27,523.19 -453.96 -1.62% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 26,181.46 -210.16 -0.80% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:56am EDT 7,849.60 -48.10 -0.61% .KS11 KOSPI Index 13 Aug 2021 3,171.29 -37.09 -1.16% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:44am EDT 1,531.24 +2.92 +0.19% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,087.91 -51.58 -0.84% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,513.68 +193.49 +3.06% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,517.34 +1.05 +0.03% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:07am EDT 55,582.58 +145.29 +0.26% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,502.90 -2.21 -0.15% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 15 Aug 2021 573.96 +15.18 +2.72%

