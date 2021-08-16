Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Finished in the Red

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea
China shares edged higher Monday, led by financial firms, after disappointing economic data lifted expectations of more policy support to bolster the recovery, while weakness in tech shares weighed on Hong Kong’s benchmark index.
Japanese shares drop on economic worries, stronger JPY
Australian shares capped a 4-session winning run to close lower Monday, dragged by profit-led selling in blue-chip stocks.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 16 Augus 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:37am EDT
|169.01
|-2.68
|-1.56%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:38am EDT
|307.42
|-3.65
|-1.17%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:52am EDT
|1,989.00
|-0.26
|-0.01%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|27,523.19
|-453.96
|-1.62%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|26,181.46
|-210.16
|-0.80%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:56am EDT
|7,849.60
|-48.10
|-0.61%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|13 Aug 2021
|3,171.29
|-37.09
|-1.16%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:44am EDT
|1,531.24
|+2.92
|+0.19%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,087.91
|-51.58
|-0.84%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,513.68
|+193.49
|+3.06%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,517.34
|+1.05
|+0.03%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:07am EDT
|55,582.58
|+145.29
|+0.26%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,502.90
|-2.21
|-0.15%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|15 Aug 2021
|573.96
|+15.18
|+2.72%
